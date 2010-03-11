  • Gay BlogAds


  • Gay News Watch


    • Chris Tweets



    • « Don't f**k with Miranda's marriage | Main | The week on GNW (March 8-13) »

    March 11, 2010

    A new twist on 'blame the homo'

    Posted by: Chris

    Souleymane_ndene_ndiaye prime minister homosexuality anti gay Give Senegal's Prime Minister Souleymane Ndiaye some credit. The usual pattern we see in "blame the homo" is to explain some natural disasters or social decline -- or the threatened destruction of human civilization -- by pointing the finger at the gays.

    Ndiaye turned that little tradition on its head, explaining that the worldwide financial crisis of recent years is to blame for the gays:

    Ndiaye last year called homosexuality "a sign of a crisis of values." He said it was due to the world's economic problems, and that government ministries as well as society as a whole should fight against homosexuality.

    So according to the gaynesian economic theories of the prime minister, expect homosexuality, like unemployment figures, to be a trailing indicator of the budding economic recovery.

    One final bit of irony, since practiced readers in anti-gay politicians are already expecting it: Yes, there's some tricky hypocrisy at work here. No word whether Ndiaye himself is a closet case, but the man who calls homosexuality a "crisis of values" is defending his government's attempt to bribe an IMF official and blackmail an international cellular phone company to the tune of US$200 million.

    Tags: anti-gay, homosexuality, Senegal Prime Miniser, Souleymane Ndiaye

    Posted at 10:40 AM in Ignorant Quotes |

    TrackBack

    TrackBack URL for this entry:
    http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d834527dd469e20120a926df6c970b

    Comments

    1. dawn keeler on Mar 23, 2010 10:16:22 AM:

      Somehow I find that praying for my enemies that they be blessed with all that I would want for myself seems to bring me peace...

    1. Pandora Bracelete on Aug 21, 2010 2:43:41 AM:

      I don't know what can I say!!!

    1. Silly Bandz on Sep 14, 2010 3:04:43 AM:

      Are you a fashionable guy? Let us crazy for Silly Bandz, power balance and Zhu Zhu Pets: http://www.toysgiftsrus.com . The big discount and gifts are waiting for you!

    1. cheap ugg boots on Nov 28, 2010 9:51:05 PM:

      If these people are happy with their partners then let them be happy with each other vested by marriage.

    1. packers Jerseys on Sep 19, 2011 11:26:35 PM:

      Your post is an excellent example,I keep on reading this attractive blog.

    1. raiders Jersey on Oct 11, 2011 8:49:34 PM:

      The article is very good, I like it very much.Here I learned a lot, then I will pay more attention to you.

    The comments to this entry are closed.

    © Citizen Crain - All Rights Reserved | Design by E.Webscapes Design Studio | Powered by: TypePad