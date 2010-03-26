« Homeless but not dateless for prom | Main | A queer way to Queer the Census »
March 26, 2010
Do you get misty-eyed at bigotry?
Posted by: Chris
Fresh off news that a church in Gainesville, Fla., is preaching politics with a "No Homo Mayor" campaign against openly gay candidate Craig Lowe, a prominent Republican in Kansas City, Mo., is going after a lesbian state senator for the sole reason that she got married.
Jolie Justus has represented Kansas City in the Missouri Senate since 2006, and went on to marry her partner Shonda Garrison last year in Iowa, which permits same-sex unions. That simple act of personal commitment was too much for Bob Gough, who heads up a local Republican group called the Greater Kansas City Pachyderm Club, who sent out this email:
Justus has already written about the gay-baiting flier on her own web site and encouraged supporters to donate to her re-election campaign via the Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund. As of now Justus doesn't seem too endangered, since her district is among the most reliably Democratic in the state.
Ironically, any Republican who enters the race at this point does so with the taint that their candidacy came in response to a direct appeal to the basest instincts among the GOP faithful.
Comments
