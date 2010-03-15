« When comedy can't imitate life | Main | The week on GNW (March 14-20) »
March 15, 2010
Don't Ask, Don't Hold Your Breath
Posted by: Chris
Stop me if you've heard this before. Once again, Democrats in Congress are blaming President Obama for putting the brakes on Don't Ask Don't Tell repeal, as if the White House introduces legislation that the House and Senate can then vote on.
This time around, the finger-pointer is none other than Barney Frank, he that refuses to co-sponsor repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act, in an interview with The Advocate's Kerry Eleveld:
But just as the White House has pushed other legislation into the forefront only to back away and watch the congressional fireworks from afar, so it seems to be with ending the military’s gay ban. As Rep. Barney Frank told me Friday, “I’m disappointed with the administration talking about delaying legislation for a year. But I’m working with Patrick Murphy [the lead sponsor of the House repeal bill] on it and I’m hoping we can push ahead.”
Frank has pinpointed the National Defense Authorization Act as “the only vehicle” for overturning the ban legislatively. When I noted that the White House has failed to designate the defense authorization bill over a stand-alone bill as its preferred method for repealing the policy, Frank responded, “That’s because they don’t want it done this year, not because they want it done separately.”
Yes, it's frustrating and disappointing that the president hasn't continued to push DADT repeal as companion legislation for the just-launched Pentagon review of the gays in the military issue. And yes, that Pentagon review could have been been launched a year ago.
But why does Barney Frank, of all people, need leadership from the White House to get the ball rolling on including DADT repeal in the Defense Authorization bill. Is this the same openly congressman who controls the fate of financial reform legislation from his post as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee?
Stop pointing the finger, Barney. Tell the president his Wall Street reform goes nowhere without a full-court press from the White House for including DADT repeal in Defense Department bill.
Barney and Andrew Tobias and the gay Democratic elite have been telling us for years that if they controlled Congress, gay rights bills would receive a big push. When they won control in 2006, they said the big push would have to wait until a Democrat won the White House.
Enough with the waiting, and enough with the finger-pointing. Show some leadership, Barney. It's your civil rights at issue here, not Barack Obama's. We are the ones we have been waiting for.
TrackBack
TrackBack URL for this entry:
http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d834527dd469e201310fa31292970c
Comments
-
Actually, Barney Frank is a cosponsor of H.R. 1283 (http://thomas.loc.gov/cgi-bin/bdquery/z?d111:HR01283:@@@P), entitled "To amend title 10, United States Code, to enhance the readiness of the Armed Forces by replacing the current policy concerning homosexuality in the Armed Forces, referred to as "Don't Ask, Don't Tell", with a policy of nondiscrimination on the basis of sexual orientation."
What he isn't doing, however, is using his clout to push it out of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel, where it has been languishing for almost a year.
-
Maybe Cong. Frank needs the president's vocal support and public pressure in order to get his weak-kneed cohorts in Congress to vote on it (the right way). He can only do so much himself, even though he has a powerful chairmanship. But, no, he doesn't need to publicly excoriate the president on this. That will only sour things.
-
@Michael: I didn't say Barney wasn't co-sponsoring DADT repeal. I said he has refused to co-sponsor repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act.
-
I don't like him!!!
-
Are you a fashionable guy? Let us crazy for Silly Bandz, power balance and Zhu Zhu Pets: http://www.toysgiftsrus.com . The big discount and gifts are waiting for you!
-
He was an establishment politician before he was a gay one, so it's not surprising he's in it for the partisanship and perpetual power.
-
Is it interesting!!!
-
Democrat won the White
-
Ringo Lam in drama buffet, gave up television work, to study film by York University in Toronto ... ... programs returned to Hong Kong a few years later into the film, co-workers is Tsui Hark!
-
Your post is an excellent example,I keep on reading this attractive blog.
-
Good Suggestion,With the help of tis article i have learned many fact of improving sales.
The comments to this entry are closed.
Lucrece on Mar 15, 2010 8:54:50 PM:
He was an establishment politician before he was a gay one, so it's not surprising he's in it for the partisanship and perpetual power.
Personally I'm hoping someone will prove him wrong and unseat him.