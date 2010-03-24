« One down, seven to go...who's next? | Main | Do you get misty-eyed at bigotry? »
March 24, 2010
Homeless but not dateless for prom
Posted by: Chris
It seems us old fogeys weren't the only ones impressed by the courage it took Constance McMillen to force her Mississippi high school to let her bring her girlfriend to prom. (Constance won her legal battle and although the school prom has been canceled, the judge ordered her not to be excluded from a substitute prom some parents are putting on.)
Also taking note was Derrick Martin, an 18-year-old in Cochran, Ga. (pop. 5,200), who asked to bring his boyfriend to the Bleckley High School prom. School officials initially said no but apparently thought better of it and relented.
Happy ending, right? Not so much. Martin's parents apparently couldn't take the heat from the media publicity and kicked him out of the family home. Apparently they'd rather to be known for abandoning their son rather than having a gay one. Derrick is currently staying with friends.
Take a minute and join the Facebook page set up to support Derrick. College scholarship fund, anyone?
Comments
He should apply to the Point Foundation for help, and contact them regardless of application deadlines. They were set up to provide support for exactly this purpose: www.pointfoundation.org.
I pray not even a single hair of his will be harmed, because that town seems like the Hell I'm familiar with. Sad but not surprising that the poll showed 65% of respondents against allowing same sex dates to prom, and the school board's appalling statement about "not condoning lifestyles or practices"-- what dinosaurs we still have in positions of influence.
Glad to know he has a gigantic global family to get behind him despite the awful parents. Kinda makes a lot of us wish we'd been so brave oh-so-many years ago.
A handsome boy!
AMEN!!! This is EXACTLY what we have to be doing. Where do I write a check?
JC on Mar 24, 2010 8:21:00 PM:
Utterly appalling. How can parents do this to their children? I would be proud to be the father of such a great young man. Next thing you know mum and dad will demand he go to one of those gay rehabilitation clinics ("re-education camps") that pray for you to be "normal" again.
Contemptible.