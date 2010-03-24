  • Gay BlogAds


    March 24, 2010

    One down, seven to go...who's next?

    Posted by: Chris

    Speaking of effective activism, the kind that gets your attention and produces results, the Gill Action Fund folks behind Fight Back NY are back with another viral video, fresh off their lopsided defeat of ousted state Sen. Hiram Montserrate.

    Last time around featured "Sex and the City's" Cynthia Nixon with a make-my-day attitude that would make Clint Eastwood blush. This time around it's a Jaws theme, designed to put on edge the other 36 senators up for re-election who voted against marriage equality. Particularly in the hotseat are those eight, now seven, who promised beforehand to vote for the gay marriage bill but switched sides when time came to be counted.

    Can anyone imagine the D&G crowd at the Human Rights Champagne producing something this much fun...and this effective?

    1. Kevin on Mar 25, 2010 1:31:40 PM:

      AMEN!!! This is EXACTLY what we have to be doing. Where do I write a check?

