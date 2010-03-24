« Service + sacrifice > Dolce + Gabbana | Main | Homeless but not dateless for prom »
March 24, 2010
One down, seven to go...who's next?
Posted by: Chris
Speaking of effective activism, the kind that gets your attention and produces results, the Gill Action Fund folks behind Fight Back NY are back with another viral video, fresh off their lopsided defeat of ousted state Sen. Hiram Montserrate.
Last time around featured "Sex and the City's" Cynthia Nixon with a make-my-day attitude that would make Clint Eastwood blush. This time around it's a Jaws theme, designed to put on edge the other 36 senators up for re-election who voted against marriage equality. Particularly in the hotseat are those eight, now seven, who promised beforehand to vote for the gay marriage bill but switched sides when time came to be counted.
Can anyone imagine the D&G crowd at the Human Rights Champagne producing something this much fun...and this effective?
Comments
The Solmonese salary is a good deal higher even than the governors of all 50 states -- Arnold Schwarzenegger tops the list at $206,500, though he waives compensation.
I pray not even a single hair of his will be harmed, because that town seems like the Hell I'm familiar with. Sad but not surprising that the poll showed 65% of respondents against allowing same sex dates to prom, and the school board's appalling statement about "not condoning lifestyles or practices"-- what dinosaurs we still have in positions of influence.
That's not valid criticism, Tom. Name one leader worth his/her salt who didn't enjoy attention. No one said that Dan is our savior, but I can only wonder what would happen if he were in charge of the Human Rights Campaign right now.
That's not valid criticism, Tom. Name one leader worth his/her salt who didn't enjoy attention. No one said that Dan is our savior, but I can only wonder what would happen if he were in charge of the Human Rights Campaign right now.
Couldn't agree more...Had a post already written about this too, (good job i checked around first)never mind.It is a really good tune though. Here's hoping more labels wise up and do this.
Had a post already written about this too, (good job i checked around first)never mind.It is a really good tune though. Here's hoping more labels wise up and do this.
Kevin on Mar 25, 2010 1:31:40 PM:
AMEN!!! This is EXACTLY what we have to be doing. Where do I write a check?