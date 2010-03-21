« Don't Ask, Don't Hold Your Breath | Main | Equality by way of 'elegant activism'? »
March 21, 2010
The week on GNW (March 14-20)
Posted by: Chris
Here are the five biggest stories from Gay News Watch over the last week:
- Dutch reject faulting gay soldiers for Bosnia genocide: QUICK LOOK: Dutch officials have reacted with anger and bemusement to the claim by a retired American general that their nation’s soldiers failed to prevent the Srebrenica massacre... (MORE)
- CIA sought out closeted gay Al Qaedda spy informant: QUICK LOOK: During the run-up to Sept. 11, there was a previously undisclosed, covert C.I.A. effort to recruit a spy to penetrate Al Qaeda a year and a half before the planes crashed... (MORE)
- Gay Iraq War vet arrested in White House DADT protest: QUICK LOOK: A gay Army lieutenant and two others were arrested Thursday outside the White House in an unannounced protest against the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law that bars gays from... (MORE)
- Episcopal Church names second out gay bishop: QUICK LOOK: The Episcopal Church gave final approval Wednesday to the ordination of an openly gay bishop in Los Angeles, putting a face behind a policy that has divided the church... (MORE)
- Tea Partiers call Barney Frank 'faggot' in Hill protest: QUICK LOOK: Abusive, derogatory and even racist behavior directed at House Democrats by Tea Party protesters on Saturday left several lawmakers in shock. Preceding the president's... (MORE)
- Gay rights bills caught in Obama, D.C. stagnation: QUICK LOOK: The Obama administration’s passive approach to guiding Congress and health reform sucking up all the air in the room has stalled other legislation, including LGBT bills... (MORE)
And here are a few of the most
popular from the last week:
- Who are top 10 anti-gay activists likely to hook up?: QUICK LOOK: In light of prominent anti-gay activist Roy Ashburn recently being caught walking out of a gay bar, and proving once again that conservative voters have little to no... (MORE)
- Swiss gay man stuck outside trans brothel fire: QUICK LOOK: *WARNING: original source NSFW*: A Swiss newspaper's front page today features a naked man, desperate to cover his face, clinging to the 4th floor balcony of a brothel... (MORE)
- Miley Cyrus quit tweeting after anti-gay hate mail: QUICK LOOK: Miley Cyrus has revealed that one of the reasons the pop star closed her Twitter account was due to the amount of hate mail she received after she said she supported... (MORE)
- Blogger threatens to out Pa. reps who oppose marriage: QUICK LOOK: Pennsylvania's senate judiciary committee will take up a bill Tuesday that could constitutionally ban same-sex marriage — and a blogger is prepared to out any gay politician... (MORE)
- WATCH: 'Ugly Betty's' Justin gets first same-sex kiss: QUICK LOOK: With Ugly Betty winding down its run, producers have decided it's time for Betty’s young nephew Justin (Marc Indelicato) to experience his first kiss ... with another... (MORE)
- Elton John says religious conflict led ex to kill himself: QUICK LOOK: A former gay lover of singer Elton John committed suicide by throwing himself in front of a lorry it’s been revealed this week. Elton says he’s been deeply affected... (MORE)
These were the five stories on Gay News Watch with the biggest buzz over the last seven days, along with some of the most popular stories from the last week. You can also view the stories with the biggest buzz factor from the last month or year, and the most popular from the last month or year.
Comments
