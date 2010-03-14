« A new twist on 'blame the homo' | Main | When comedy can't imitate life »
March 14, 2010
The week on GNW (March 8-13)
Posted by: Chris
Here are the five biggest stories from Gay News Watch over the
last week:
- Gay couples begin to wed in Mexico City: QUICK LOOK: Five same-sex couples wed in Mexico Thursday as Mexico City became the first Latin American city to defy religious taboos and macho stereotypes by legalizing gay marriage... (MORE)
- Judge annuls Buenos Aires' first same-sex marriage: QUICK LOOK: A judge has annulled the marriage between two men in Buenos Aires last week, which marked the second time a gay couple in Argentina had legally tied the knot. capital,... (MORE)
- Same-sex wedding bells toll across Washington, D.C.: QUICK LOOK: *VIDEO after jump*: Mayor Adrian M. Fenty congratulated three gay couples who became among the first to officially marry in the District of Columbia, in wedding ceremonies... (MORE)
- Sex abuse scandal in Germany closing in on pope: QUICK LOOK: A widening child sexual abuse inquiry in Europe has landed at the doorstep of Pope Benedict XVI, as a senior church official acknowledged Friday that a German archdiocese... (MORE)
- Meet the world's four newest gay rights battlegrounds: QUICK LOOK: The struggle for gay rights in the United States has been going on now for decades. In other parts of the world, however, the fight is in much earlier stages. Here are... (MORE)
And here are a few of the most popular from the last week:
- Sandra Bullock includes gays in Oscar win speech: QUICK LOOK: The Oscars have been called the Gay Super Bowl, but the night's only major gay highlight was an acceptance speech by best actress winner Sandra Bullock, who took home... (MORE)
- Brazilian actor to sue for pics on 'GayTube' XXX site: QUICK LOOK: The family of Caio Castro, 22, says the Brazilian actor is the victom of an Internet scam that resulted in photos of him appearing on the gay porn site Gay Tube, (MORE)
- Washington Post defends front-page gay kiss photo: QUICK LOOK: The Washington Post stands by its decision to publish a front-page photo of a gay couple kissing that generated a high volume of complaints from readers. The newspaper... (MORE)
- Adam Lambert gives racy show for Sydney Gay Mardi Gras: QUICK LOOK: *VIDEO after jump*: Adam Lambert had a gay ol’ time at Sydney’s legendary Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party, Australian media have reported. San Diego’s famous glam rocker... (MORE)
- Police officer to sue for being fired over gay porn role: QUICK LOOK: When 22-year-old Michael Verdugo performed in a gay bondage flick called Rope Rituals in 1996, there was no XTube or Facebook. But when the out Hollywood, Fla., police... (MORE)
These were the five stories on Gay News Watch with the biggest buzz over the last seven days, along with some of the most popular stories from the last week. You can also view the stories with the biggest buzz factor from the last month or year, and the most popular from the last month or year.
Comments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
