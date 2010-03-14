« The week on GNW (March 8-13) | Main | Don't Ask, Don't Hold Your Breath »
March 14, 2010
When comedy can't imitate life
Posted by: Chris
The abrupt resignation of New York Congressman Eric Massa seemed ideal for a SNL send-up, replete with stories of naked shower chats with Rahm Emanuel, tickle fights with his all-bachelor flatmates, self-described "Caligula orgies" naval initiations, and -- of course -- the allegations of "snorkeling" his fellow sailors.
Possibly for that very reason, or because it's more painful than humorous to watch the slow-motion trainwreck that is Massa's career and personal life, the skit that opened last night's SNL was among the least funny I can recall.
Anyone want to wager how long it takes Republicans to capitalize on Massa's Navy hijinks as an example of why lifting the ban on service by openly gay service members can undermine unit cohesion?
TrackBack
TrackBack URL for this entry:
http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d834527dd469e201310f9f57f1970c
Comments
-
Are you a fashionable guy? Let us crazy for Silly Bandz, power balance and Zhu Zhu Pets: http://www.toysgiftsrus.com . The big discount and gifts are waiting for you!
-
Is it interesting!!!
-
why are they so happy
-
People secretly want to kill off gay people by not hiring them if they suspect that they are gay and removing them if they find out or someone leads homophobes on if they are gay. BUT YOU KNOW WHAT, the Gay men and women are no different with their constant racial exclusion of black people
-
Democrat won the White exclusion of
-
Compared with Tsui Hark, Ringo Lam and out of the wireless television, wireless television Johnnie be in ten years from the native as a messenger in the wireless television, agreed to the Hong Kong Wireless artistes Course
-
Your post is an excellent example,I keep on reading this attractive blog.
The comments to this entry are closed.
Pandora Bracelete on Aug 20, 2010 3:56:15 AM:
why are they so happy?