« The week on GNW (April 11-17) | Main | Don't cry, Argentina's activist judges »
April 19, 2010
Tea Partiers softer on gays than GOP
Posted by: Chris
Call it the Ron Paul wing of the Tea Party movement, but a sizable portion of the colorful, spelling-challenged protesters are at least consistent about wanting the government out of our pocketbooks and out of our bedrooms:
In general, those who turned out for the April 15 Tea Party event tended to be less culturally conservative than national Republicans.
Asked to rate their level of anger about 22 issues on a scale of one (not angry at all) to five (extremely angry), the issue that drew the most anger: the growing national debt. The least: courts granting same-sex couples the right to marry. Twenty-four percent said they’re “not at all” upset about gay marriage.
Politico neatly divides the Tea Parties thusly, into Sarah Palin and Ron Paul camps:
The results suggest a distinct fault line that runs through the tea party activist base, characterized by two wings led by the politicians who ranked highest when respondents were asked who “best exemplifies the goals of the tea party movement” — former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), a former GOP presidential candidate. …
Specifically, 51 percent of tea party activists say “government should not promote any particular set of values,” while 46 percent said “government should promote traditional family values in our society.” Compare this to national Gallup Polls, which recently found 67 percent of self-identified Republicans think government should promote such values.
What can you say about conservatives who believe it's a betrayal for government to promote basic medical care for its citizens but who fully expect it to promote their own theological beliefs about marriage and family? That their anger underlies a deeper-seated, ugly tradition of conservative resistance? Or maybe that it's just way past time that they reread the Gospels?
(Photo via USA Today)
TrackBack
TrackBack URL for this entry:
http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d834527dd469e20133ecccc81f970b
Comments
-
Specifically, 51 percent of tea party activists say “government should not promote any particular set of values,” while 46 percent said “government should promote traditional family values in our society.” Compare this to national Gallup Polls, which recently found 67 percent of self-identified Republicans think government should promote such values.
-
UH,UH, why did they do like this?
-
Are you a fashionable guy? Let us crazy for Silly Bandz, power balance and Zhu Zhu Pets: http://www.toysgiftsrus.com . The big discount and gifts are waiting for you!
-
While his pay scale may seem excessive, it is not when compared to other lobbyist. Besides what is the big deal? As long as he is fighting for human rights, then any pay is fair pay IMHO.
-
1.
That's not valid criticism, Tom. Name one leader worth his/her salt who didn't enjoy attention. No one said that Dan is our savior, but I can only wonder what would happen if he were in charge of the Human Rights Campaign right now.
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
cheap ugg boots
-
There is no such thing as a perfect marriage. There are problems in every marriage since the beginning of time. The question is how do you look at the problem and how you deal with it.
-
That's not valid criticism, Tom. Name one leader worth his/her salt who didn't enjoy attention. No one said that Dan is our savior, but I can only wonder what would happen if he were in charge of the Human Rights Campaign right now.
-
It’s always good to have passions in life to keep yourself from going down the negative path and work towards staying positive.I really enjoyed this. You can look your article comments. This information has really been helpful for most of the readers. I really appreciate the way you have written about this. I will really like to read more on this from you.
-
This is most diverse a martial arts video martial arts globe, but we can not veto that the film conveys the martial arts world, but it is a metaphor for our real life, including roles and lines and so on. , and the desert battle is intense and thrilling and exciting. However, individuals feel that Tsui Hark's remake does not work further King Hu's old work
-
it is seasonable for your idea. i agree it.
The comments to this entry are closed.
ed hardy slipper on May 9, 2010 11:53:17 PM:
the issue that drew the most anger: the growing national debt. The least: courts granting same-sex couples the right to marry.