« A queer way to Queer the Census | Main | Tea Partiers softer on gays than GOP »
April 18, 2010
The week on GNW (April 11-17)
Posted by: Chris
Here are the five biggest stories from Gay News Watch over the
last week:
- Obama orders hospital visitation rights for gays: QUICK LOOK: President Barack Obama has told the Department of Health and Human Services to establish a rule that would not allow hospitals to deny visitation privileges to gay and... (MORE)
- Argentinian judge strikes down first same-sex marriage: QUICK LOOK: An Argentinian judge voided last December’s civil wedding of two men, the first gay marriage in Latin America, authorities said Thursday. Magistrate Marcos Meillien declared... (MORE)
- Judge declares 'null and void' Argentina's first lesbian marriage: QUICK LOOK: Argentine Norma Castillo and Uruguay’s Ramona Arevalo, both 67 and who have been a couple for the past three decades, married on April 9 after getting the go-ahead from... (MORE)
- Speculation over whether high court possibility is gay: QUICK LOOK: Because for some conservative activists, being in support of marriage equality is grounds for disqualification to serve on the Supreme Court, whether or not Obama is... (MORE)
- Pope's No.2 linking pedophilia to homosexuality: QUICK LOOK: The Vatican's second-highest authority says the sex scandals haunting the Roman Catholic Church are linked to homosexuality and not celibacy among priests. Cardinal Tarcisio... (MORE)
And here are a few of the most
popular from the last week:
- Young Manhattan designer found dead, handcuffed: QUICK LOOK: A young Manhattan designer was found dead - his hands cuffed behind his back - inside his luxury Financial District apartment Monday, police said. Alejandro Bulaevsky,... (MORE)
- Watch: Ricky Martin releases sexy nude promo video: QUICK LOOK: Ricky Martin has celebrated coming out with a naked video. In the two-minute clip, called My Skin Talks, Martin is seen naked save for computer-generated tattoos and... (MORE)
- Blogs buzzing with Taylor Lautner sighting at gay party: QUICK LOOK: Twilight teen-dream Taylor Lautner has bee spotted attending a party at the home of a well-known gay socialite last weekend. We have the scoop, and the news has people... (MORE)
- Men being trafficked to Scotland as gay sex slaves: QUICK LOOK: Men have been trafficked into Scotland to be used as gay sex slaves. In the first known cases of male sex trafficking to hit Scotland, two men were smuggled in from Africa... (MORE)
- Rufus Wainwright claims he 'knows' 50 Cent is gay: QUICK LOOK: Rufus Wainwright claims he just "knows" that rapper 50 Cent is gay. The Canadian musician told Details: "I love, love 50 Cent. I think he's just the sexiest, and a brilliant... (MORE)
These were the five stories on Gay News Watch with the biggest buzz over the last seven days, along with some of the most popular stories from the last week. You can also view the stories with the biggest buzz factor from the last month or year, and the most popular from the last month or year.
TrackBack
TrackBack URL for this entry:
http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d834527dd469e20133ecccacfe970b
Comments
-
The Catholic Church never ceases to amaze me!
-
Life is beautiful!
-
Are you a fashionable guy? Let us crazy for Silly Bandz, power balance and Zhu Zhu Pets: http://www.toysgiftsrus.com . The big discount and gifts are waiting for you!
-
Wonderful, it is so nice for me to stand at such a great blog of my life, i am really glad to leave my comment here in very decent topic, thank you!
-
Researchers used the sensitive/less sensitive (S/LS) assay to test blood samples from 6,353 heterosexual men and women who visited an HIV testing clinic. The rate of infection was high enough to identify these people as a high risk population that might be willing to participate in AIDS vaccine trials.
-
While his pay scale may seem excessive, it is not when compared to other lobbyist. Besides what is the big deal? As long as he is fighting for human rights, then any pay is fair pay IMHO.
-
the issue that drew the most anger: the growing national debt. The least: courts granting same-sex couples the right to marry.
-
UH,UH, why did they do like this?
-
the issue that drew the most anger: the growing national debt. The least: courts granting same-sex couples the right to marry.
-
The rate of infection was high enough to identify these people as a high risk population that might be willing to participate in AIDS vaccine trials.
-
The rate of infection was high enough to identify these people as a high risk population that might be willing to participate in AIDS vaccine trials.
-
Department of Health and Human Services to establish a rule that would not allow
-
The article is very good, I like it very much.Here I learned a lot, then I will pay more attention to you.
-
enterprises on the contribution of the local economy will be more and more obvious. "stakeholders analysis said. Professionals are expected, then the
The comments to this entry are closed.
coach suitcase on May 13, 2010 9:53:48 PM:
Wonderful, it is so nice for me to stand at such a great blog of my life, i am really glad to leave my comment here in very decent topic, thank you!