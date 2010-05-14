« That's what he said | Main | The Rand Paul reality for gays »
May 14, 2010
Is brown the new gay?
Posted by: Chris
Meet the new scapegoats for social conservatives in this country:
In its perversion of the professed conservative desire for checks on government intrusion, the [new Arizona immigration] law evokes the McCarthy era's war on so-called sex deviants. That reign of error in the early Cold War, as historian David Johnson documents in his 2004 book Lavender Scare, focused the resources of the federal state on thousands of trained and taxpaying workers. It succeeded in ferreting out hundreds of homosexuals and served them up as trophies to placate the prejudice and grand-standing ambitions of a few Congressional overseers. …
The past is not the only guide toward greater solidarity with immigrants. One would think an entire decade of antigay ballot measures that played on stigma and bigotry to ban recognition of same-sex partners' freedom to marry would make the gay community staunch foes of anti-immigrant bias and its deployment in state law. That is mostly the case, in part because thousands of LGBT people are themselves immigrants or have partners or family members who must navigate the exploitation, suspicion, ignorance, and outright hate that greets immigrants, undocumented and otherwise.
Let's be sure to stand up for them (or us, for our gay Latino amigos) the way we want to be defended ourselves. Not to mention that we desperately need the support of groups like LULAC and La Raza to make sure comprehensive immigration reform includes gay binational couples so that gay Americans can sponsor their partners for residence here and not be forced into "love exile."
-
-
-
I hope this will push through :-)
-
-
-
It's amazing that these arguments are still being played out through government. You'd have thought that over the course of a few hundred years these very basic ideas would have been fixed by a government.
I'm afraid that this is only going to get worse, as employers seek cheaper labour and the employment market contracts further.
-
Hahaha this is an awesome connection... Even though I really do like Spitzer!
-
-
Why don't people used to with the concept of let's live and let them live..
-
I hate to point out the obvious, but all illegal aliens should be deported immediately. This is not a civil rights issue but an issue of the rule of law.
-
People have expectations, desires and even dreams of what marriage will be for them.
-
-
Strong-armed to power in a sad display of one-party control of state governance, the law compels police to investigate the citizenship status of ordinary Arizonans. For advocates of LGBT rights, in and outside the gay community, the law holds troubling parallels with some of the worst chapters of recent U.S. history.
-
-
Nice article. appreciate the advice given for new bloggers. Looking forward to great articles.
-
Pushing through on something worth a fight is the best thing to do. Having been in the turmoil of individual difference among social or sexual orientation has been an issue ever since. This is a world created by love. Let us respect one another despite of their race, gender, color, religion. This is really a brave attempt. More power and hope things will push through.
-
You are too intelligent? How do you come across such topics and how do you go about, that you do not miss out on any angle or even the intricate factors of this subject. I am quite a fan of yours now.
-
I live in AZ, and yes, I agree with you that "brown is the new gay" in many ways. Sad that we always need to be picking on some group of people that seem different from ourselves, when we are actually all one.
-
-
-
-
-
Really great post, Thank you for sharing This knowledge.Excellently written article, if only all bloggers offered the same level of content as you, the internet would be a much better place. Please keep it up!
-
I think that Gingrich for a moment allowed himself to be a classical conservative in the
Burkean tradition and revealed the tension between this and a more libertarian stance. He
was impolitic but quite reasonable.
Jesus Ramirez-Valles on Jun 25, 2010 2:20:50 PM:
Chris
It was nice meeting you at the congressional briefing this past Thursday. And now, I found out this blog -- great! Take a look at mine -- see above address.
Best