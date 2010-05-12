  • Gay BlogAds


  • Gay News Watch


    • Chris Tweets



    • « Don't cry, Argentina's activist judges | Main | That's what he said »

    May 12, 2010

    Once more into the 'outing' mess

    Posted by: Chris

    Brian betts gay high school principal murder victim washington post
    Perhaps one silver lining from the horrible tragedy that is Brian Betts' murder will be a review by the Washington Post of its antiquated policy of when to report a story subject's sexual orientation. We've seen the issue arise in the nomination of Elena Kagan to the Supreme Court (more on that later) but the Post ombudsman took it on in connection with reporting on the killing of the popular D.C. high school principal, who was closeted by the paper's coverage even though he was out to friends and family before his death.

    The Post's policy is:

    “A person's sexual orientation should not be mentioned unless relevant to the story... When identifying an individual as gay or homosexual, be cautious about invading the privacy of someone who may not wish his or her sexual orientation known.”

    The policy in and of itself is fine, but the application of "relevant" has resulted in setting a bar that is much higher if a person is gay than it is for those who are straight. My guess is that no WaPo reporter even consults the policy before reporting that a murder victim, or beloved principal, or prominent businessman or politician is heterosexual. And yet the kid gloves come on before a reporter will broach those same story subjects if they are rumored to be gay.

    I have long held that the same rules ought to apply to everyone, period. If the Post is doing a feature on a high school principal, then he/she will of course be asked if he's married, partnered, etc. The reporter ought to ask the question and print the response, whatever it is. "Outing" comes into play only if a reporter delves behind an answer, or a non-answer, into the private life of the person -- something I agree should be very rare and only necessitated by the person's sexual orientation being highly relevant and newsworthy.

    In the case of a murder victim like Betts, his sexual orientation ought to be reported without hesitation if he was out to friends and family -- as was the case here. The fact that the victim was apparently lured into meeting his killers on a phone sex chat line makes the information even more relevant -- both to his story and as a public safety message for the gay community at-large.

    Posted at 11:44 AM in Media, Outing |

    TrackBack

    TrackBack URL for this entry:
    http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d834527dd469e2013480b7a4a8970c

    Comments

    1. PandoraBracelet on Aug 13, 2010 2:42:52 AM:

      The reporter ought to ask the question and print the response, whatever it is. "Outing" comes into play only if a reporter delves behind an answer, or a non-answer, into the private life of the person -- something I agree should be very rare and only necessitated by the person's sexual orientation being highly relevant and newsworthy.

    1. Silly Bandz on Sep 14, 2010 2:46:17 AM:

      Are you a fashionable guy? Let us crazy for Silly Bandz, power balance and Zhu Zhu Pets: http://www.toysgiftsrus.com . The big discount and gifts are waiting for you!

    1. mbt on Oct 5, 2010 9:51:52 PM:

      more and more people like post

    1. emumoonboots on Nov 16, 2010 1:04:35 AM:

      At the beginning of the century, Emu boots

      were worn simply out of necessity rather than for style - Airmen in Emu Australia Boots

      World War I would wear uggs in their aircraft moonboots

      to keep as warm as possible in the cold conditions. Visvim shoes

      And of course,

    1. ugg sale on Nov 21, 2010 8:37:39 PM:

      Uh, I think he is bad!

    1. cheap ugg boots on Nov 28, 2010 10:27:28 PM:

      Hahaha this is an awesome connection... Even though I really do like Spitzer!

    1. Tadalis on Dec 21, 2010 5:29:01 AM:

      Your article has given me loads of knowledge, I keep reading it daily. In fact I wait to read your articles. I hope you keep writing such good articles.

    1. New Era Hat on Dec 23, 2010 10:41:52 PM:

      Thank for sharing.

    1. Coach Outlet on Jul 7, 2011 2:37:17 AM:

      It’s always good to have passions in life to keep yourself from going down the negative path and work towards staying positive.I really enjoyed this.

    1. Official NFL Jerseys on Jul 9, 2011 1:14:49 AM:

      Excellent post,thanks for sharing.the coach sale are hot for every one at us , i think you will like it~

    1. Harmon Killebrew Jersey on Jul 22, 2011 3:37:40 AM:

      why so hard to reply your article?

    1. cheap clothes online on Sep 15, 2011 11:44:23 PM:

      It makes me feel so surprise.

    1. steelers Jersey on Oct 11, 2011 8:39:50 AM:

      The article is very good, I like it very much.Here I learned a lot, then I will pay more attention to you

    1. wine gift bags on Jan 2, 2012 8:38:10 AM:

      That is the reason i love the guy. He is so honest.

    1. vintage car restoration on Jan 23, 2012 2:30:05 AM:

      A lot were protesting though. But it's for the good.

    The comments to this entry are closed.

    © Citizen Crain - All Rights Reserved | Design by E.Webscapes Design Studio | Powered by: TypePad