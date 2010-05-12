  • Gay BlogAds


  • Gay News Watch


    • Chris Tweets



    • « Once more into the 'outing' mess | Main | Is brown the new gay? »

    May 12, 2010

    That's what he said

    Posted by: Chris

    Eliot spitzer elena kagan lesbian gay princeton
    Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who resigned in disgrace after spending tens of thousands on prostitutes, on whether Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan is gay or not:

    “I did not go out with her, but other guys did. I don't think it is my place to say more.”

    Spitzer and Kagan apparently ran in the same social circles during their collegiate days at Princeton.

    Posted at 03:14 PM in Funny-HaHa, Obama, Outing |

    TrackBack

    TrackBack URL for this entry:
    http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d834527dd469e2013480b8bf4b970c

    Comments

    1. k2 incense on May 16, 2010 8:57:00 PM:

      Hahaha this is an awesome connection... Even though I really do like Spitzer!

    1. PandoraBracelet on Aug 12, 2010 2:00:30 AM:

      Uh, I think he is bad!

    1. Silly Bandz on Sep 14, 2010 2:45:53 AM:

      Are you a fashionable guy? Let us crazy for Silly Bandz, power balance and Zhu Zhu Pets: http://www.toysgiftsrus.com . The big discount and gifts are waiting for you!

    1. cheap ugg boots on Nov 28, 2010 8:23:35 PM:

      Hmm what's that event? hmm I wonder what it is..
      If what it is go go for it!!

    1. cheap ugg boots on Nov 28, 2010 10:26:29 PM:

      "Outing" comes into play only if a reporter delves behind an answer, or a non-answer, into the private life of the person -- something I agree should be very rare and only necessitated by the person's sexual orientation being highly relevant and newsworthy

    1. New Era Hat on Dec 23, 2010 10:41:30 PM:

      Thank for sharing.

    1. H Miracle on Mar 8, 2011 3:58:26 PM:

      I see there have been no new posts on this site for almost a year! What is going on, Chris? Some of us miss your posts.

    1. Official NFL Jerseys on Jul 9, 2011 1:22:32 AM:

      I like your post extremely much,that's great~~ Thank you! hope you will like the website below ~

    1. official nfl shop on Jul 13, 2011 9:03:57 PM:

      great post i think,hope you will visit my site!

    1. Marco on Jul 26, 2011 6:15:20 PM:

      I really, really liked and admired Spitzer. He did a lot of good for NY. Too bad he, like so many other politicians, screwed up. Client 9 is a great movie about his rise and downfall.

    1. nfl jerseys on Jul 26, 2011 11:52:45 PM:

      So lovely people!

    1. NHL Jersey on Jul 26, 2011 11:57:49 PM:

      I dont konw what he say?

    1. cheap gucci shoes on Jul 31, 2011 10:16:49 PM:

      I agree with you ,your saying is very good!

    1. Antonio Cromartie Jersey on Aug 4, 2011 2:47:27 AM:

      Like your blog, I learned a lot here, hope you can share more information

    1. cardinals on Aug 19, 2011 4:38:18 AM:

      The article is very good, I like it very much.Here I learned a lot, then I will pay more attention to you
      Your post is an excellent example,I keep on reading this attractive blog.

    1. Saints Jerseys on Aug 19, 2011 4:40:30 AM:

      Thanks for giving me Knowledge about,In this article you have told about Brute Force SEO.

    1. Packers Jerseys on Aug 19, 2011 4:41:16 AM:

      Thanks for giving me Knowledge about,In this article you have told about Brute Force SEO.

    1. Jersey on Aug 20, 2011 3:29:58 AM:

      Very valuable information! I see a few immediate actions I can take! Thanks

    1. cheap shoes online on Aug 24, 2011 5:30:42 AM:

      Thanks for giving me Knowledge about,In this article you have told about Brute Force SEO.

    1. iphone cover on Sep 7, 2011 11:23:05 PM:

      thank you i like it

    1. raiders Jerseys on Sep 19, 2011 11:02:55 PM:

      The article is very good, I like it very much.Here I learned a lot, then I will pay more attention to you.

    1. Mitchell Votaw on Sep 29, 2011 12:01:16 AM:

      Spitzer was one of the good guys. Too bad he screwed up. We need people like him.

    1. jeff on Oct 3, 2011 11:55:17 AM:

      If you don't want the skeletons dug out of your closet then don't go into politics. Its unfortunate but its the nature of the beast. maybe someday americans will start to live their own lives instead of hating on other peoples. at least i hope so

    1. steelers Jersey on Oct 11, 2011 8:39:26 AM:

      The article is very good, I like it very much.Here I learned a lot, then I will pay more attention to you

    1. steelers Jersey on Oct 11, 2011 8:39:27 AM:

      The article is very good, I like it very much.Here I learned a lot, then I will pay more attention to you

    The comments to this entry are closed.

    © Citizen Crain - All Rights Reserved | Design by E.Webscapes Design Studio | Powered by: TypePad